Annoyed by coronavirus caller tune? Here's how to avoid it

The Health Ministry had asked the Department of Telecommunications to order all the major telecom companies to add a 30-second COVID-19 prevention caller tune to their networks. According to the Health Ministry, BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea all added the caller tune to their combined network of 117.2 crore users.

At the start of the caller tune, the caller hears a short coughing sound which is then followed by instructions related to information on how to avoid the spread of coronavirus. All telcos have temporarily disabled their normal caller tune in order for the message to reach more people.

This initiative, however, has not gone well with telecom users who are finding the repeated onslaught of the same message every time they call someone to be very annoying. Many have been trying to find a workaround so that they don't have to listen to the message every time they call someone.

To these peoples' delight, here are a few steps to avoid the coronavirus tune

Step 1:Dial the desired number

Step 2: Wait for the coronavirus alert message to commence and as soon as the message begins, Press 1.

Step 3: As soon as the caller presses 1, the message will stop playing and the caller will hear the normal caller tune

The message was initiated by the Health Ministry after the number of cases in India increased sharply last week. The message, which provides valuable information for avoiding coronavirus, says that one must cover their face with a handkerchief or a tissue while sneezing or coughing. It also advises the callers to frequently wash their hands properly with soap and water and avoid touching their face. The message advises people to carry hand sanitisers. It also says to maintain a safe distance from people suffering from fever, cold or cough.

The number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 73 and the government as suspended all vias till April 15. Across the world, over 120,00 people have been infected and around 4,600 people have died due to the deadly virus.

