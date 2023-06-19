‘Another great battle after Bagpath': Violent scuffle breaks out between customers, restaurant staff at Noida’s Spectrum Mall

All of us have fought against service charges levied on customers in restaurants. In one shocking incident, a group of customers who went to eat at Float Restaurant in Noida Sector 75’s Spectrum Mall got into a violent brawl with the restaurant staff over service charges.

One of the victims named Sunita took to Twitter on Monday to narrate her ordeal after the incident. As per this account, the restaurant staff declined to serve the customers some food items. After this, the customers asked for a bill.

Sunita tagged the owner of the restaurant and wrote: “Dear Sir, Today we have visited your restaurant Float by duty-free located at Spectrum Mall, Sector-75, Noida with my family. First of all, your staff declined us to serve certain food items post and we said okay. Post that, we asked for bill and they handed over the bill”.

She further said that the group of customers asked them to remove service charges from the bill but the restaurant staff was adamant. She added that the restaurant staff started abusing her brother and allegedly assaulted her. The customer further said the staff then allegedly started beating her brother, her mother, her aunt, and herself.

She furthermore noted: “30 people started beating my family and grabbed my brother from neck and tried to strangle. Sir, we don’t expect this kind of behaviour from anyone. We go to many restaurants but no one behaves like your staff behaved today”.

A user named Rishi Bagree shared an alleged video of the incident on Twitter and wrote: “Fight erupted between customers and staff in Noida’s Spectrum Mall after restaurant levied Rs 970 service charges”.

Fight erupted between customers and staff in Noida’s Spectrum mall after restaurant levied ₹970 service charges



Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens shared their reactions. A Twitter user wrote: “The battle of Noida Mall… Another great battle after the battle of Bagpath (sic)”. Another user wrote: “A security guard is paid to handle these situations and he is busy shooting video (sic)”.

Another user wrote: “Salute to the videographer who risked both himself and an expensive smartphone to record this from close quarters (sic). War coverage specialist photojournalist talent exploding in the country”.

