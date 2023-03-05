Another pee gate: Drunk passenger urinates on seat on Delhi-New York flight, complaint lodged

A passenger on an American Airlines New Delhi-bound flight from New York reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state, a PTI report said.

The incident took place onboard flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9.16 pm on Friday and had landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital at 10:12 pm on Saturday. As soon as the flight landed in Delhi, the accused was handed over to the Delhi Police.

This is the second instance of a drunken flyer peeing on another passenger in recent months.

The Delhi police said they have received a complaint from American airline against one person who is a student in the US. “We have received a complaint of Urination on co-pessanger from American airline against one person who is a student in the US. He is a resident of Defence colony in Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action."

As per airport sources: “The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew."

The airport authority said that the accused student had apologised to the fellow passenger and also to the airline crew as the incident might jeopardise his career.

However, the airline informed about the matter to the Air Traffic Popilce at Delhi airport, the PTI report said.

“The airline’s own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," an airline officer at the airport told PTI.

As per Indian aviation rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, besides action under criminal law, he will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence.

Last year, Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight. Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police on January 6, 2023, from Bengaluru.

Following the case, Air India revised its existing in-flight alcohol service policy taking reference from other carriers' practice and input from the US National Restaurants Association's (USNRA) guidelines. According to the revised policy, guests should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless served by the cabin crew and the cabin crew be attentive to identifying guests that might be consuming their own alcohol. Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to further serve a guest alcohol.

"These (guidelines) were largely in line with Air India’s existing practice, though some adjustments have been made for better clarity, and NRA’s Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication," the airline said.

