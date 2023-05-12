Antilia bomb scare: Maharashtra govt drops charges against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra government, led by Eknath Shinde, dropped all charges and revoked the suspension order against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case. The suspension order was issued in December 2021.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had suspended Param Bir Singh for "indiscipline and other irregularities”. The MVA government also had initiated departmental inquiry against him.

In 2021, an SUV filled with explosives was discovered near Antilia, the residence of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Soon after, a friction broke out between Param Bir Singh, the then Police Commissioner, and the then state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Singh wrote a letter to the then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey alleging corruption on the part of Deshmukh and offered his resignation.

“I have been made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers. It is not out of place to mention that there is no iota of material or evidence – far from proof - found against me or even imputed against me,” Param Bir Singh wrote in the letter to the CM.

He also wrote that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from some 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Waze was later arrested by NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case.

The MVA government then registered five FIRs against Singh on charges of extortion and similar offences following which he was suspended in December 2021.

Singh, although retired on June 30, 2022, the period from the day he was suspended (December 12, 2021 to June 30, 2022) will now be treated as him being "On Duty".

The order issued by the Maharashtra Home Department on May 10 read, “The memorandum of charges dated 02/12/2021 issued against Shri. Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd) under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed.”

The order regarding the revocation of his suspension issued on the same day read, “As per the provisions of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules. 1958, the suspension of Shri. Param Bir Singh. IPS (Retd) is revoked by this order and the period of suspension from 02/12/2021 to 30/06/2022 shall be treated as a period spent on duty for all purposes.”

