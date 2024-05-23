'Anyone can attend Cannes': Controversy erupts on Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's comment

Anupam Mittal, one of the esteemed judges on Shark Tank India, has stirred up a storm with a recent social media post regarding the Cannes Film Festival. The entrepreneur, known for his candid remarks, expressed his views on how the event has now become accessible to the masses or rather anyone.

In a post on his official X account (formerly Twitter), Mittal highlighted that in the past, only the elite could grace the Cannes red carpet, but now, he suggested, "anybody Canne."

There was a time only the super-famous could but these days anybody Canne 💰🎥😎 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 21, 2024

While Mittal refrained from directly naming anyone, speculations arose that his comments were aimed at his fellow Shark Tank India co-judge, Namita Thapar. Not long ago, Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival, attending the premiere of Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Dazzling in a stunning mint green gown created by designer Elio Abou Fayssal, Thapar showed-off elegance on the red carpet.

In an interview, Thapar shared her enthusiasm for the event, particularly praising the unique color of her attire. She humorously expressed her concern about managing the gown's lengthy train without any mishaps during her red carpet stroll. The debutante later took to social media platforms, including Instagram, to share glimpses of her memorable Cannes experience.

It is noteworthy that several other Indian influencers attended Cannes 2024. The event was attended by influential people including Nancy Tyagi, Raj Shamani, Ankush Bahuguna, Vishnu Kaushal and RJ Karishma. Nancy Tyagi, a fashion designer and influencer from Delhi, was highly praised for her genuine portrayal of herself. She received appreciation for remaining true to herself when she talked in Hindi during an interview and wore self-stitched gown to the red carpet.