'Anything other than death is unexcused': Toxic manager's response to employee's accident goes viral

A recent social media post has sparked outrage over the behaviour of a manager towards an employee who suffered a serious car accident. The incident, shared by user @kirawontmiss on X, reveals a troubling lack of empathy from a supervisor, raising concerns about the impact of toxic management on employee well-being.

In the now-viral exchange, the employee sent a photograph of his severely damaged vehicle to his manager, indicating the severity of the crash. Rather than expressing concern for the employee's well-being, the manager's response was notably cold. "Keep me updated on what time you're expecting to be here," the manager replied, seemingly prioritizing attendance over the employee's health.

The situation escalated when, a day later, the manager followed up with a message stating, "It's understandable why you would be late, but regardless, anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company." This dismissive attitude has drawn widespread criticism, with many users on X expressing their disbelief at the manager's insensitivity.

what would y’all respond with if your manager says this? pic.twitter.com/bZznlPZrLT — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 22, 2024

The post has garnered nearly 11 million views, prompting discussions about the detrimental effects of inconsiderate leadership on both workplace morale and mental health.

Some people commented how such managers make their lives miserable. One user said, "Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!"

Another user wrote, "I told my manager I had covid, and he said he didn’t believe me."

Some even share their experience of dealing with such managers. A third user shared, "I got fired once because I had food poisoning and my boss didn’t belive me. I was told “I don’t care if you’re puking your guts out, your only excuse to miss work would be if you’re bleeding out in the hospital”. His company failed a year later… wonder why?"

On the other hand, another user said, "I was late getting back from visiting my mom and got fired. She died the first night and I had to arrange everything. I had just worked nights, driven 4 hours and been up all night doing vigil. This is a true story."