Arijit Singh announces multi-city tour in India, concerts in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad: Check dates & more

Bollywood's music sensation, Arijit Singh, has announced his multicity India tour for the top five cities across India. Following the remarkable success of his previous tour, Singh’s new tour, set to run from November 2024 to April 2025, will visit key cities including Bengaluru (November 30), Hyderabad (December 7), Delhi (February 2), Mumbai (March 23), and Chennai (April 27).

Singh, renowned for his heartfelt melodies such as "Channa Mereya" and "Chaleya," has captivated audiences worldwide with his soulful voice, earning him the title of the most followed artist on Spotify. The upcoming tour aims to strengthen the bond between fans and artists, aiming to provide a concert experience that transcends traditional live performances.

Fans can expect an evening filled with exceptional audio quality and innovative stage designs, including a ramp extending into the audience to ensure everyone has a great view, regardless of their ticket category. The show promises a unique blend of Singh's greatest hits and new renditions across various musical styles, enhanced by meticulous choreography and live accompaniment from international musicians.

Ticket prices range from Rs.2000 to Rs.80,000, ensuring accessibility for all fans on insider.in. The ticket sales for Bengaluru and Hyderabad will go live on October 21, with general sales for Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai available starting October 23. A 48-hour pre-sale for HSBC credit and debit cardholders will begin at 12 PM on October 21, featuring a 10% discount on select tickets.

Varun Khare, COO of Insider.in, expressed excitement about the tour, stating, “We’re constantly exploring new ways to connect fans with their favourite artists. Arijit Singh’s timeless voice makes him the ideal artist for this. Over the past six years, our collaboration has consistently aimed to elevate the concert experience, and we believe this upcoming tour will be the most spectacular yet.”

Arijit Singh himself shared his enthusiasm for the tour, stating, “I’m thrilled to be back on tour, as performing live allows me to experience the love and joy of the audience directly. This new setlist has been specially reworked to bring fresh energy to the stage, and I can’t wait to reveal the surprises we have in store.”