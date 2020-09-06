After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also tests positive for COVID-19

After Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor informed his fans through Instagram that he had tested positive for coronavirus, actor Malaika Arora was also reportedly been infected with the virus, the actor's sister Amrita Arora said.

Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora informed that the actor has also contracted virus, ETimes reported. The development comes days after Malaika's reality show, India's Best Dancer', was stopped by organisers after 7-8 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Arjun earlier said though he had tested positive for COVID-19, he was "feeling ok", and was asymptomatic. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I''m feeling ok and I''m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," Arjun's Instagram post said.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film with actor Rakul Preet. The film, directed by Kaashive Nair, also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Meanwhile, Arjun's industry colleagues, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nimrat Kaur, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari and family members Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sanjay Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor and Harshavarrdhan Kapoor have wished him a speedy recovery.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun wrote.

Maharashtra -- the most affected state in terms of COVID-19 -- reported 23,350 new cases and 328 deaths in the past one day. Its overall coronavirus tally now stands at 8,83,862. There are total 2,21,012 active cases and the state has recorded 26,276 deaths so far, the Health and Family Affairs Ministry's data suggests.

