Arvind Kejriwal promises free Wi-Fi in Delhi, offers 15 GB free data per month

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced free Wi-Fi across the national capital. The Chief Minister said that 11,000 hotspots will be installed across the capital in the first phase. The minister said that every individual in Delhi will be able to access 15 GB of free data every month.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "11,000 hotspots will be installed across Delhi. The work to provide free Wi-Fi has started in a way. Every user will be given 15 GB data free, every month. This is the first phase." Around 200 people will be able to use the Wi-Fi services at each hotspot within 50 metres in range.

According to reports, 7,000 hotspots will be set up in each of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies and 4,000 hotspots will be set up at each bus stop and major bus terminuses in the capital. The free Wi-Fi services will begin in 3-4 months, he added.

Free Wi-Fi was one of the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party government ahead of the Assembly polls in 2015.

The Delhi Chief Minister had also recently announced that bus rides and Delhi Metro will be free for all women commuters. This would put a burden of Rs 1,600 crore a year on exchequer. He had, earlier this month, announced that electricity will be free for up to 200 units and half the price for between 201 to 400 units. He said that the decision will help the aam aadmi (common man).

