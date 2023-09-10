Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'Rohit, Shubman owned Pak bowlers,' hail Indian cricket fans

Indian cricket supporters on Sunday appreciated the grit Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed in the Super-4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 against arch rivals Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

Unlike the previous encounter in Pallekele, the Indian batsmen didn't allow the fiery Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to settle down.

On Sunday, the Indian openers unleashed an array of shots against the Pakistani bowlers and hammered them across the R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Cricket fans hailed the openers for not curbing their style and going hammer and tongs against the bowlers before both got out in consecutive overs after scoring quick 50s each.

Indian openers to Pakistan bowlers

Belt treatment#INDvsPAK 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GFKjAg1BGt — 𝐒𝐢𝐯𝐚💜 𝐉𝐑 (@sanju_off) September 10, 2023

Hamare openers se Pakistan itna roye itna roye ki inko dekh kar baarish bhi rone laga hai😭#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 — 𝗞𝗶𝗿𝘂 ♬ (@km0708_) September 10, 2023

What a start for India! But the openers came out with a positive mindset especially Gill and took the attack to the famed Pakistan pacers! Later just like that Rohit Sharma has outscored Gill..🔥🔥🇮🇳🏏👍#ShubmanGill #RohitSharma #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #Cricket #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/EHdqBZ31Pa — TheCricketCorner (@TheCricCorner) September 10, 2023

The unexpected strong start, led by openers Gill and Rohit, took the attack to Pakistan's pacers, with Rohit improving his performance after Shadab's introduction.#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/kM16EASxNM — Lakshminarayana (@LnMedikonda) September 10, 2023

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium here.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain. The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.