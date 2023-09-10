scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'Rohit, Shubman owned Pak bowlers,' hail Indian cricket fans

Feedback

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'Rohit, Shubman owned Pak bowlers,' hail Indian cricket fans

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries before rain halted the marquee clash

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'Rohit, Shubman owned Pak bowlers,' hail Indian cricket fans Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'Rohit, Shubman owned Pak bowlers,' hail Indian cricket fans

Indian cricket supporters on Sunday appreciated the grit Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed in the Super-4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 against arch rivals Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Colombo. 

Unlike the previous encounter in Pallekele, the Indian batsmen didn't allow the fiery Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to settle down. 

On Sunday, the Indian openers unleashed an array of shots against the Pakistani bowlers and hammered them across the R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Cricket fans hailed the openers for not curbing their style and going hammer and tongs against the bowlers before both got out in consecutive overs after scoring quick 50s each. 

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium here.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain. The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Published on: Sep 10, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement