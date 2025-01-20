'Asked me to pay ₹3,000': Software engineer recalls dangerous job interview in Delhi

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking for many job seekers due to questions around compensation or maybe some uncomfortable questions on a long gap period between two job opportunities.

For this one job seeker, a job interview was enough to make him realise the world is too vile. According to a Reddit post, this job seeker had a scary experience in Delhi's Kirti Nagar when he was a fresh graduate and had just started his job hunt.

"I got a call from a consultancy claiming they were hiring for top companies through a third-party agency and would help place me. They told me interview was in Kirti Nagar, so I went there, but when I arrived, the building looked shady."

He said that African bodyguards were standing outside the building, which felt off. The user said that when he asked one of them where the interview was, he was told to go inside where the HR person was waiting for him.

"I walked into the room, and a woman in mid 30s greeted me. She said she had connections with top companies and even showed me fake pictures of candidates who had been placed in Microsoft through her. She asked about my skills, and when I mentioned Java, she started asking me questions."

The job seeker deliberately gave wrong answers just to test the HR person. When the latter told her that he was doing great, he knew something was off because she had no knowledge about Java. She then asked him to pay ₹3,000.

"Then, she asked me to pay her 3,000 rupees. I was desperate to leave but noticed there was a bouncer standing near the door, and several men outside. I only had a 500-rupee note, so I handed it over and told her I needed to go outside to get the rest of the money."

He managed to convince the HR person but the bodyguard followed him downstairs. He ran as fast he could as soon as he was out of the building and took a metro since the bodyguard could not follow him on a public road.

"It was such a frustrating experience. I had traveled a long distance for that interview, as I was already struggling to get calls. This scam made me feel even more down and defeated during that time. It's sad that these scammers are out there preying on innocent people," the post read.