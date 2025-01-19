‘Ashamed of my childhood...’: 16-year-old’s game-changing e-bike stuns Aman Gupta in Shark Tank India. Watch here

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 introduced a special Campus edition, showcasing the innovation and ingenuity of young entrepreneurs.

Meet Deore, a Class 12 student from Pune, who is preparing for JEE delivered an impressive pitch that won over all the judges.

Aspiring to become a mechanical engineer, 16-year-old Meet said he planned to merge innovation with practicality by creating affordable electric vehicles. He showcased his groundbreaking venture, Demi Bikes — an electric motorcycle with distinctive features on the show.

The Sharks admired his efforts, with Aman Gupta joking about his own indecisiveness at 16 compared to Meet’s accomplishments. The judges were impressed while watching videos of Meet’s early projects, including his electric go-kart, which he built at age 10. Aman remarked, “At your age, most of us were clueless about life, and here you are building vehicles!”

Meet revealed that he was only 10 when he built the Electric-Go-Kart, to which an astounded Aman said, “Logon ke daant nahi toote the, kya kar raha hai meet, sharam aarahi hai humein apne bachpan par.”

The bike, which is entirely Made in India, costs approximately Rs 40,000 to manufacture and is designed to be both economical and high-performing. During his pitch, Meet asked for Rs 30 lakh for a 10% equity stake, valuing his business at Rs 3 crore.

The Sharks were visibly impressed by his story and vision. Notably, Meet crafted the bike’s frame himself, relying on fabricators for welding and independently placing components based on his detailed designs. He also made his cousins join the project seeing which Namita Thapar commented, “You are like a dream cousin for every mom.”

Meet highlighted the lack of affordable, high-quality, Made-in-India bikes in the market. After taking a test drive, Aman pointed out a few issues with the motorcycle’s performance.

Ultimately, none of the Sharks invested and advised him to pause the project temporarily to prioritise his education instead. All Sharks praised his clarity and ambition, promising to support him in non-financial ways while encouraging him to focus on his studies.