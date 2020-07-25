Assam, Bihar floods impact 37 lakh people; President Kovind sends relief material

Assam and Bihar continue to bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods have seriously impacted around 37 lakh people and have claimed 10 lives so far. Floods during the monsoon season are not unusual in states like Assam and Bihar but in 2020, several parts of India have witnessed heavier rainfalls than expected and have also reported flooding and waterlogging.

In Assam, nearly 27.80 lakh people across 26 districts have been affected by the deluge. Flood-related deaths in Assam have been reported from Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Morigaon districts. Death toll due to floods and landslides this year topped 122 in Assam. Floods have impacted approximately 1 million people in Bihar and the crisis got exacerbated as heavier rains lead to embankment breaches in Saran, Gopalganj and East Champaran districts.

The Gandak River turned turbulent and breached the embankment in Devapur village located in Barauli block of Saran district and Puraina village of Majha block in Gopalganj district, which has impacted at least 50,000 people. Another embankment breach took place on Thursday midnight near Bhawanipur village located in East Champaran district. No loss of life has been reported so far due to the breach of embankments in Bihar.

According to the state disaster management department's bulletin, a total of 9.60 lakh people in 529 panchayats of 74 blocks in 10 districts have been severely impacted by the floods in Bihar. The Bihar government will also seek help from the Indian Air Force so that the relief material could be airdropped for people stranded in places that are inaccessible.

West Champaran district that lies along the Nepal border and in through which the Gandak river flows, accounts for seven out of ten deaths reported so far. Other districts that are worst impacted by the floods are Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Supaul, Goaplganj, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur and Sheohar.

Darbhanga has the largest population affected by the floods at 3.46 lakh people. One flood-related death has been reported from Darbhanga whereas Sitamarhi has reported a total of two flood-related deaths so far. President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and expressed his solidarity with the people hit by floods and landslides in Assam. The President also sent nine trucks carrying Red Cross relief material for the flood and coronavirus affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

