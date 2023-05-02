'Assault on Hindu sentiments': Ukraine Foreign Minister apologises for Goddess Kali tweet after backlash

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar has taken to social media to apologise for the country’s Ministry of Defence’s tweet of an image of Goddess Kali. After much furore by Indians on social media, the ministry had removed the tweet.

The defence ministry’s tweet shared an image of Goddess Kali superimposed over a blast cloud to resemble Marilyn Monroe’s upskirt scene, and was captioned ‘Work of art’.

“We regret @DefenceU depicting #Hindu goddess #Kali in distorted manner. #Ukraine & its people respect unique #Indian culture & highly appreciate support.The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect & friendship,” said the minister.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, had lambasted the Ukrainian government for the tweet. “Recently #Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from #India Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world,” he had said.

Netizens called out Ukraine for the image, and said that they mocked India after seeking help for the Russia-Ukraine war. “Absolutely disgraceful behaviour from @DefenceU (Defense of Ukraine) with their distasteful depiction mocking Maa Kali. India has given aid to Ukraine and this is how they repay them. Hindus demand an apology NOW,” said a user, while another said, “Shame on Ukraine for denigrating Ma Kali. We demand you apologize and remove this highly offensive tweet right now.”

Emine Dzheppar had recently visited India. “Was pleased to deliver a speech in front of a distinguished audience at @ICWA_NewDelhi. I told about my native #Crimea and the suffering that Russia brought to Ukraine people. We count on #India being on the right side at a historic moment for better “One Earth. One Family. One Future,” she had tweeted.

