Assets worth crores found in raid on MP Engineer with Rs 30,000 salary

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police has arrested a woman after raiding her bungalow and recovering luxury items worth lakhs. The woman earned a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

The police raided the woman’s home in Bhopal on Thursday. The raid was conducted in connection with a case of disproportionate assets. The woman, Hema Meena, was an assistant engineer in-charge on contract with the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation, earning a salary of Rs. 30,000.

In the raid, the police discovered ten luxury cars, a TV worth Rs 30 lakhs, several foreign-breed dogs and various other items. As per the police, the woman possessed assets 232 per cent disproportionate. With the assets she possessed, her salary would have to sit at Rs 18 lakhs per month instead of the Rs 30,000 she earned.

A complaint had been lodged against Hema Meena in 2020, alleging that she possessed disproportionate assets. Following an investigation, the police conducted the raid today.

The police conducted the raid clad in civilian outfits. They approached the bungalow but were stopped by the guards. The police bypassed the guards on the pretext of checking the installed solar panels and confronted Hema in her home. They seized her phone and proceeded with the raid.

Hema’s home was estimated to be over Rs 1 crore and harboured within its walls over 50 foreign dog breeds. Over 50 cows of different breeds were discovered in the vicinity as well.

A television set, estimated at Rs 30 lakh, was seized by the police. The set rested at her home, unpacked, in addition to over 10 luxury cars. Two trucks marked their spot in the list of seized vehicles. An absurdly overpriced roti-making machine worth Rs 2.5 lakh was also seized, among others.

A walkie-talkie was also discovered, and the police learned that it was the primary means of communication between the woman and the staff at the bungalow.

Near the woman’s residence, the police discovered a dairy farm. The police also discovered agricultural equipment, in addition to expensive liquor and cigarettes.

Also Read: Imran Khan arrest update: Islamabad HC grants bail to former PM for two weeks