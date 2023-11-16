Australia or South Africa: Which team will India prefer playing in World Cup Final?

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India, led effortlessly by 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma, is sitting at the top of the points table after putting an end to the Kane Williamson-led Team New Zealand's World Cup 2023 campaign in the semi-final match on Wednesday.

While the Men in Blue have headed to the finals after a great match yesterday, they are still looking for an able competitor in the World Cup 2023 final slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India salied through the group stages smoothly as the Rohit Sharma-led team finished on top with 18 points and has a net run rate (NRR) of 2.570.

In order to make their place in the final, Temba Bavuma-led Team South Africa will clash with Pat Cummins-led Team Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday. The match comes after both the teams ended on 14 points each in the group stage. While South Africa has a NRR of 1.261, Australia has an NRR of 0.841.

While both South Africa and Australia have solid chances of making it to the final against Team India, here's a look at both the teams' records and their performance against India in the World Cup so far.

World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa

In the 37th game of the tournament held at Eden Gardens, India sent the Proteas back to the pavilion within 27 overs. India defeated South Africa by a humongous margin of 243 runs in this match. The team set a target of 326/5, which the South Africans could not clearly achieve as the entire team was bowled for 83 runs in 27 overs. Virat Kohli was declared the player of the match.

World Cup 2023: India vs Australia

In the fifth game of the World Cup held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Team India defeated Australia by 6 wickets. Australia set a target of 199 runs and India went onto score 201/4 runs in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul was declared player of the match.

Australia vs South Africa World Cup record

Australia has been the most successful cricket team in the World Cup. The country has picked up the trophy five times-- 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Australia has beaten South Africa twice in the semi-final stage of the tournament in 1999 and 2007. South Africa has never gone beyond the semi-final stage of the tournament.

India vs South Africa: World Cup head-to-head records

In the World Cup tournament, Team India and Team South Africa have clashed six times. Team South Africa have an edge here as the Proteas have won three matches whereas the Men in Blue have won two. In 1992, 1999 and 2011, Team South Africa emerged victorious. India struck back in 2015 and 2019.

India vs Australia: World Cup head-to-head records

India and Australia have faced each other 12 times in the Men's ODI World Cup. Australia has won eight of the 12 matches it has played with India. India struck back against Australia in four World Cup matches so far-- 1983, 1987, 2011, and 2019.

