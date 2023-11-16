South Africa Vs Australia World Cup semifinal: If rain washes out match at Eden Gardens, what will happen next?

South Africa Vs Australia ICC World Cup: South Africa will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the next few hours at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The five-time champions take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday after the two teams ended on 14 points each in the group stage. The match is crucial as the winner will take on India in the finals on November 19 (Sunday).

But rain can play spoilsport as the Met department has predicted more rains in Kolkata on Thursday and Friday. The city has been witnessing rain over the last few days. The weather department had said that Thursday could see some rain and the Reserve Day on Friday might also see wet weather and multiple spells of rain.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday morning predicted “Light rain with thunder likely” on both Thursday and Friday

The Met department has said the maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius when South African and Australian skippers call for the match toss around 1.30 pm IST on Thursday. The humidity will be around 69 per cent with 100 per cent cloud cover and at least a 25 per cent chance of rain.

The weather is expected to worsen around the evening, when the temperature will dip to around 24 degrees and humidity will rise to around 84 per cent with 100 per cent cloud cover over the ground and 25 per cent chances of rain.

On Friday, there is at least 75 per cent chances of rain in Kolkata on Friday with around 14.8mm of rain predicted in the city.

Weather.com has predicted a 30 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and a 40 per cent chance of rain on Friday.

Rain rules for World Cup matches

The ICC has said if bad weather stops the semi-final from finishing on Thursday, the match will resume on Friday on the reserve day from the same point.

The ICC has set two working examples:

1. Match starts at 50 overs per side and there is an interruption at 19 overs. Overs are reduced to 46 overs per side and play will resume. Before another ball is bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day.

As the match did not resume under the revised overs, the match should continue on the reserve day at the original 50 overs per side with the overs reduced if necessary during the reserve day.

2. The same start as in example 1 i.e. match starts at 50 overs per side and there is an interruption at 19 overs. Overs are reduced to 46 overs per side and play is about to resume.

This time, play starts and after an over has been bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match has resumed, it is continued on the reserve day at 46 overs per side with the overs further reduced if necessary during the reserve day.

What happens if there is no results?

ICC rules say if the semifinals are washed out due to rain and no winner is decided, the team with a higher net run rate in the World Cup points table will reach the final. The points table has the top scores and NRR based on the teams' performance in the league phase.

If the semifinal between Australia and South Africa is washed out on both Thursday and Friday, South Africa will directly qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final scheduled on November 19.

Here's the points table after the league matches:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 9 9 0 18 2.57 SA 9 7 2 14 1.261 Australia 9 7 2 10 0.861 New Zealand 9 5 4 10 0.743 Pakistan 9 4 5 8 -0.199 Afghanistan 9 4 5 8 -0.336 England 9 3 6 6 -0.572 Bangladesh 9 2 7 4 -1.142 Sri Lanka 9 2 7 4 -1.419 The Netherlands 9 2 7 4 -1.825

Australia have been the most successful team in the World Cup with title wins in the 1987 (India), 1999 (England), 2003 (South Africa), 2007 (West Indies) and 2015 (Australia and New Zealand) editions.

They were runners-up in the inaugural edition in 1975 and then again in 1996, reached the quarter-finals in 2011, and lost to eventual winners England in the 2019 semi-finals.

Australia have beaten South Africa twice in the World Cup semi-finals in 1999 and 2007. Both times they went on to win the title.

On the other hand, South Africa have never progressed beyond the semifinals of the tournament.

