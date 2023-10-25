Australia vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, head-to-head record, weather report and more

The 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia and Netherlands will take place today (October 25) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Australia will look to continue its winning streaking after registering two back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. While the team was off to a poor start with two consecutive losses from the games against India and South Africa, it finally seems to be back on track.

On the other hand, Netherlands have only one win to their name from the four matches that they have played in the tournament so far. The team only won against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Australia vs Netherlands: When, where to watch

Cricket fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the toss from 01:30 pm and the match from 02:00 pm today (October 25).

Australia vs Netherlands: Live streaming details

The match between Australia vs Netherlands can also be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs Netherlands head-to head record

Australia and the Netherlands have faced each other in two ODI matches. In both the matches, Australia defeated the Dutch side.

Total ODI matches played: 2

Matches won by Australia: 2

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Australia vs Netherlands: Weather report

The temperature today will be a bit cooler with a cover of clouds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. As per AccuWeather, there is no possibility of rain the national capital.

Australia vs Netherlands match 2023 probable playing 11

Australia probable 11: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Netherlands probable 11: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Also Read: Dussehra 2023: Kangana Ranaut becomes first woman to perform Ravan Dahan at New Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela; watch

Also Read: Cyclone 'Hamoon': Landfall process commences, IMD predicts rains in THESE states; check full forecast

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection Day 6: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner inches closer to Rs 250 cr-mark