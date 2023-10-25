Dussehra 2023: Kangana Ranaut becomes first woman to perform Ravan Dahan at New Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela; watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday performed the Ravan Dahan at New Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramleela on the occasion of Dussehra 2023. In the 50-year history of the event held annually at the Red Fort, this is the first time that a woman has set the Ravan effigy on fire, Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi, said.

Ranaut set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Scores of people, including a large number of women, had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Apart from Ranaut, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present for the festivities, which the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee arranged.

At the event, Ranaut also promoted her film "Tejas", which is set to release on October 27. She said the film is based on the life of Indian soldiers and their tough life.

"This movie will show how our Indian soldiers protect us and do not think before sacrificing their lives," she said.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It was previously scheduled to release in cinemas on October 20.

Apart from Tejas, Ranaut also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

