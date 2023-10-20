'Leo' box office collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo', featuring Thalapathy Vijay, released in cinemas amid much excitement on Thursday, October 19. With several regions in India having shows of the film as early as 4 am, and fans flocking to theatres in large numbers, the film saw a massive opening at the box office.

According to trade reports, the film is said to have earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

'Leo' day 1 collections

One of the most anticipated films, Leo, released across cinemas yesterday. Actor Vijay's fans were excited about the film's release and gathered outside theatres in many regions from the night before the film's release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that the film crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, in India, the film earned Rs 63 crore net on its first day, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The actioner had an overall occupancy of 86.92 per cent on October 19.

#Leo takes a Blockbuster opening WW on Day 1..



100 Cr+..



A first for #ThalapathyVijay and @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/SYe39bkrma — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 20, 2023

About 'Leo'

Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the film focuses on a chocolatier named Parthiban 'Parthi' Das who is on the target of the gangster-duo Harold Das and Antony Das since they suspect them to be their estranged kin Leo Das.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, and Madonna Sebastian in significant roles. The also marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in the Tamil film industry. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Leo’ is a massy commercial actioner with brilliant stunt pieces that deserve a theatrical watch, said India Today in its review of the movie.

Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja are also in the top-notch action entertainer with a predictable story. Thalapathy Vijay’s performance and Anirudh Ravichander’s music elevate this film, the review said.

