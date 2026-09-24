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Auto driver earns ₹75,000/month but struggles with ₹1.4 lakh school fees, video goes viral

Auto driver earns ₹75,000/month but struggles with ₹1.4 lakh school fees, video goes viral

In a city where school fees often outpace salary hikes, the auto driver’s budget is a stark reminder of how far some parents will go.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Auto driver earns ₹75,000/month but struggles with ₹1.4 lakh school fees, video goes viralThe driver outlines his daily and monthly outgoings in detail. He spends ₹400-500 a day on fuel, around ₹400 towards his auto EMI, and about ₹200 on tea, coffee and meals.

An auto driver’s candid breakdown of his monthly finances has struck a chord online, revealing how he spends ₹1.4 lakh a year on his daughter’s schooling despite earning around ₹75,000 a month — and often ending up with no savings.

In a viral video shared on social media, the driver tells a passenger that he works all seven days of the week, averaging about ₹2,500 a day to reach his monthly income. When asked about his family, he says he has a daughter and adds, “Main padha-likha nahi hoon (I am not educated), I have put her in a good school.” He reveals that her annual school fees alone amount to ₹1.4 lakh, or roughly ₹11,600 a month, besides other education-related costs.

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The driver outlines his daily and monthly outgoings in detail. He spends ₹400-500 a day on fuel, around ₹400 towards his auto EMI, and about ₹200 on tea, coffee and meals. Another ₹300 goes into household groceries, while ₹200 is kept aside for punctures and other unexpected vehicle expenses. On top of this, he pays ₹12,000 a month as house rent.

After accounting for all these commitments, he says he is left with virtually no savings by month-end. “Sometimes I have to borrow money to manage expenses,” he admits in the clip, highlighting how high education costs can strain even relatively higher-earning gig workers.

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Praise and a debate on education costs

The story has drawn widespread admiration for the father’s determination to secure a better future for his child. At the same time, the video has sparked discussion about the rising cost of private schooling and whether such spending is sustainable for low-income families without a financial buffer.

The post prompted a series of responses on social media, mixing emotion with financial advice. An individual posted, “I think he can downshift the school expenses and invest 5-10k for his daughter so that he will not have to take out a loan for her college.”

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Another commented, “11k+ per month school fee.” A third expressed, “My father earned good money and I went to a school which was semi-government at 10 k fees per year. Today I'm a doctor. Idk why people are obsessed with outrageously high fees at schools, they aren't worth it.”

A fourth wrote, “The moment he says just one daughter and he does everything he can for her, it melted me. Hope this man gets more and more love.”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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