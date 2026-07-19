'I left my ₹25,000 Gurgaon job': Auto driver says he now earns ₹45,000 a month and is using it to educate his three children

A chance auto-rickshaw ride home led to an unexpected conversation about hard work, income and the value of education, after a driver revealed that he earns around ₹45,000 a month and is using that money to support his children's studies.

The story was shared by entrepreneur Akash Gupta in a video posted on Instagram, where he recounted meeting the driver during his commute. According to Gupta, the conversation began as a routine chat but soon turned into an eye-opening discussion about the driver's earnings and family aspirations.

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“Heartwarming story of an auto driver earning ₹45k as gig entrepreneur,” Gupta wrote on Instagram while sharing the video. He added that the auto driver couldn’t get a proper education but makes sure that all his children get an education.



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“India is growing. On my way back home from the office, I took an auto instead of a cab. What started as a regular ride turned into one of the most interesting conversations I’ve had in a while,” Gupta recalled.

He added, “I asked the driver how much he earns, and his answer genuinely surprised me. ₹1,500–2,000 a day. Just 8 hours of driving. Around ₹50–60K a month, with nearly ₹40K in savings after expenses.”

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The founder said these are the stories that need to be highlighted, as they show “the real opportunities the gig economy is creating.”

What the driver said

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Uneducated auto driver earns ₹45K, making his kids go to school.” It further adds, “Auto driver says he earns ₹45K per month working 8-9 hours.”

In the video, Gupta asks the driver about his monthly income. The driver estimates that he earns around ₹45,000 a month after expenses. He also shares that he previously worked as a supervisor at a Gurgaon-based company, where he earned ₹25,000 a month.

Describing his daily schedule, the driver says he works from morning until afternoon before heading home for lunch, a bath and a short rest. He then resumes work around 4 pm and continues driving until about 9 pm.

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The driver also reveals that he has three children who live in his village and are currently pursuing their education, something he considers a priority despite not having had the same opportunity himself.

How social media reacted

The video struck a chord with many users, who shared similar stories of workers in the informal sector earning steady incomes while investing heavily in their children's education.

“I often take auto or cab rides and have heard of many such stories. My flower vendor who sells flowers on the street has grandkids who are all well educated and well placed. But she continues to sell her flowers as it gives her an independent income of more than 35 k a month. Most maids in our complex come on two wheelers and work for about 2 hours per home and work in 4 homes earning over 20k per month. Educate their kids in private schools and send them to college. It is no longer hankering after Govt jobs,” one user wrote.