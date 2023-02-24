‘Avoiding single-use plastic water bottles could…’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath presses for individual action towards environment

HIGHLIGHTS

Emphasising that the environment is not just a global cause, but the personal and collective responsibility of every individual, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said that not using plastic water bottles can be one of the simplest things an individual can do to contribute towards the betterment of the environment.

“Avoiding single-use plastic water bottles is one of the simplest thing you can do take individual climate action and be environmentally conscious,” Kamath tweeted.

Kamath retweeted a post from a user Kailash Nadh who apparently was at a tech conference when he was shocked to see hundreds of tiny plastic bottles. He then went to say that he had politely requested the organisers to not throw away plastic bottles in the event. “ They assured they will refrain from using packaged plastic bottles going forward. They just shared this photo from the venue today.” Nadh shared a photo with the post.

Single-use plastics are often things that are thrown after being used only once and are not recycled. The government of India had banned the use of single plastic last year in order to reduce plastic pollution.

India had banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use ofidentified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022.

The list of banned items includes - earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

Global plastic pollution has developed as a severe threat in the absence of efficient Procedures concentrating on reuse, reduction, and recycling of plastic waste.

Invented in 1907, the use of plastic increased as it was cheaper in price and can be easily used as compared to other materials and slowly and steadily, it became a deadly habit in our daily lives.

