Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan today: When and where to watch live telecast channel

The Bhumi Pujan or foundation stone laying ceremony for much-anticipated Ram Mandir will be held in Ayodhya shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the first stone of the Ram Temple. A 40-kg silver brick will symbolise the beginning of the construction of today's ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi will leave from Delhi at 9:30 AM and reach Lucknow airport by 10:30 AM. PM Modi will take a chopper to Ayodhya and will reach there by 11:40 AM. The Bhumi Pujan will begin at 12:30 PM.

As many as 175 guests, including 135 seers have been invited for the ceremony.

When and where to watch Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: The actual event has started at 8 am today. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple at 12:40 PM. One can watch the live telecast of the much-awaited ceremony at the Doordarshan TV channel. India Today TV and Aaj Tak will provide detailed coverage of the event. One can also watch on India Today Live TV or AajTak Live TV on YouTube. Moreover, BusinessToday.in will provide you with all the latest updates.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan guest list: Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust Chairman Nritya Gopal Das, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. Leaders of the Ram Mandir movement, such as LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, MM Joshi will attend the ceremony via video conferencing.

