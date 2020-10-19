'Baba Ka Dhaba' effect! Agra's 'Rotiwali Amma' awaits similar support

An 80-year-old Bhagvan Devi from Agra, fondly known as "Rotiwali Amma" is facing a struggle to run her business due to coronavirus pandemic. In stark contrast to the now-famous "Baba ka Dhabha" in Delhi, Devi's roadside stall of "Rotiwali Amma" is still awaiting customers.

Running her stall near St John's College in Agra for the last 15 years, Amma majorly used to cater to rickshaw pullers and labourers. However, due to coronavirus, her business has continued to suffer severely. Amma's special 'thali' that includes pulses, vegetables, rice and roti for just Rs 20 is barely finding any takers amid the pandemic.

The old lady said that her two sons don't look after her and that's why she runs this small eatery survive. "Nobody is helping me. Had somebody been there with me, I won't have faced this situation. Most of the time, I am asked to leave this place. Where will I go? My only hope is if I get a permanent shop," she says.



Agra: One octogenarian woman in Agra, Bhagvan Devi, popular as roti wali amma is selling food at Rs. 20 near St. John College to earn livelihood;



She says, I have been doing this for over 15 years. But, theres hardly any sale these days. pic.twitter.com/WIJEWW5Hoo ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2020 Though she has been cooking and feeding people for the last 15 years, Devi has lost many of her regular customers. The troubles aren't limited to a lack of customers for Amma. She is also facing difficulties in finding a proper space to run her business. She has been asked to close her stall due to roadside work. Earlier in the month, Baba Ka Dhaba made headlines after a viral video showed the old couple sobbing over their ruined business. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who captured the video said that the couple start as early as 6:30 am but till 1:30 pm they are able to earn a meagre Rs 60. Thereafter, Wasan posted the video on internet and asked for the support. So guys I went to #MalviyaNagar and found these very old couple working hard to earn a living, when I went there and saw them struggling, I couldn't stop but cried. They said they start early at 6.30 am and by 1.30 am they could only earn Rs 60/- #VocalForLocal pic.twitter.com/avyXXVaMF2 Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) October 8, 2020

Fortunately, the video went viral. From Suniel Shetty and Sonam Kapoor to Randeep Hooda and Nimrat Kaur, celebrities poured in to help the couple. The campaign also caused #BabaKaDhaba and #Malviya Nagar to trend on Twitter and multiple people posted images and videos of their visits to the eatery after seeing the video.

