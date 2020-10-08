Baba ka Dhaba: Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, other celebs flock to help elderly couple

While most of social media is not much to go by, there are days when it restores our faith in humanity. Today is one such blessed day. The 80-year-old couple who run Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area is testimony to the power and goodwill of social media. The couple who run a modest roadside eatery or dhaba have been making headlines after a viral video showed them sobbing over their ruined business.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man, Kanta Prasad, can be seen weeping at the dwindling business. The camera pans to the matar paneer that he has prepared to sell. However there is no customer in sight. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who captured the video said that the couple start as early as 6:30 am but till 1:30 pm they are able to earn a meagre Rs 60.

So guys I went to #MalviyaNagar and found these very old couple working hard to earn a living, when I went there and saw them struggling, I couldn't stop but cried. They said they start early at 6.30 am and by 1.30 am they could only earn Rs 60/- #VocalForLocalpic.twitter.com/avyXXVaMF2 â Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) October 8, 2020

Wasan can be heard telling the couple that he would start a fundraiser and ask his followers to donate as much as they can. Looks like that plan went swimmingly! From Suniel Shetty and Sonam Kapoor to Randeep Hooda and Nimrat Kaur, celebrities poured in to help the couple. Raveena Tandon even enticed her followers to share pictures from Baba ka Dhaba that she would in turn share with her 2 million followers.

Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti also took a trip to the now-popular dhaba. He shared pictures on his social media. Not only the MLA, people from all over Delhi who could, paid a visit to the dhaba.

Prasad who owns the dhaba sent a message to everyone. In a video, Baba ka Dhaba owner is seen telling the person who is capturing the video, "Not only mine, everyone who deserves to be helped must be helped. It is not only me, there are many in this world who do not have food to eat, or a place to stay."

Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocalhttps://t.co/Nn4SIugxe1 â Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 8, 2020

Do visit if you are in Delhi! ðð



à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal#BabaKaDhabahttps://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG â Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Letâs help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to â¤ï¸ð. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w â Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Letâs help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to â¤ï¸ð. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w â Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Hi could you please dm me details. â Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

Also read: 'Baba ka Dhaba' owners' plight moves social media; users rise to help elderly couple