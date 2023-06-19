BanAdipurush takes Twitter by storm; users compare Prabhas film with old Ramayana adaptations 

Adipurush, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer adaptation of the Ramayana, has become controversy’s favourite child ever since it released in theatres. #BanAdipurush and #BanAdipurushMovie are trending on Twitter amid much backlash as Om Raut’s latest directorial venture seems to have not the moviegoers’ expectations. From shoddy visual effects (VFX) to cringeworthy dialogues, netizens are incensed at the filmmakers.

A Twitter user shared screenshots of the sequence wherein Lord Hanuman meets Goddess Sita in the Ashok Vatika from Adipurush and the 1992 Japanese anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. The user wrote: “Hurting our religious sentiments is favourite hobby of Bollywood (sic)”.

Hurting our religious sentiments is favourite hobby of Bollywood 😤🙌🏻#BanAdipurushMovie pic.twitter.com/luZwS2Jy0x — I.m.abhi 😎 (@as17756) June 19, 2023

Another user shared a sequence from the 1992 Japanese anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama and wrote: “This clip>>>>>> Prabhas’ Adipurush movie. Ramayan is our identity and we will allow no one to tamper with its glory, Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir need to understand this. I demand an absolute ban on Adipurush along with an apology from the makers”.

This clip🤩 >>>> prabhas adipurush movie#Ramayan is our identity and we will allow no one to tamper its glory, @omraut and @manojmuntashir need to understand this.



I demand an absolute ban on #Adipurush along with an apology fom the makers.#BanAdipurushMovie #BanAdipurush pic.twitter.com/iH8fcrSHqk — Rohit Singh (@rohit_singh_03) June 19, 2023

A user also shared a scene from the Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 TV serial Ramayan and wrote: “Lord Hanuman meets Lord Ram. No budget of Rs 600 crore is needed. Just pure love and devotion for the lord, such divinity. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Bajrang Bali. Manoj Muntashir, Om Raut we’ll never forget!”

Users also shared glimpses of Trupti Toradmal as Vibhishan’s wife Sarama and demanded a ban on the film. A user said on Twitter: “The scene you are watching is not a scene from any Kamasutra or Bgrade film, it is a scene from Adipurush, a film based on Lord Ram, such scenes have been forcibly inserted in the film. Will just changing the dialogues make up for it…??? This film should be banned so that no one can dare to this in future”.

Twitter users were also seething with rage over the crass exchange that is shown between Lord Hanuman and Meghanad during the sequence wherein Lanka is burned to ruins. They were also annoyed with the fact that Ravana was shown feeding meat to his carrier.

Ravan was a Brahmin and @omraut has shown feeding meat to his vahan so

Called Bat 🦇



P.S

Ravana is worshipped as one of Shiva's most revered followers,and he is even worshipped in some Shiva temples. #BanAdipurush pic.twitter.com/9PrHk8hNik June 17, 2023

Hurting our religious sentiments is favourite hobby of Bollywood.

Ravana was a Brahmin, he would never touch meat.#Adipurush#BanAdipurushMovie pic.twitter.com/MHNe6dmpem — Dr.Oppy Burdak (@DrOppyburdak) June 19, 2023

Not only netizens, actors associated with Ramanand Sagar’s iconic adaptation of Ramayana have also condemned the makers of Adipurush. Arun Govil, who became a household name after his portrayal of Lord Rama, called Adipurush ‘Hollywood ki cartoon’ and said questioned the need to modernise Ramayana. Govil told ABP News: “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes”.

Govil added he gave his inputs to Adipurush makers after the film’s teaser released in 2022. Sunil Lahri, known for portraying Lakshmana in the famous 1987 TV serial, said the film disappointed him and that one cannot play with culture in the name of making something different. He also criticised the dialogues of the film and called them ‘bekaar’.

Produced at a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore, the film is touted to be the most expensive Indian film to be ever made. The film is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Adipurush also features Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Trupti Toradmal in supporting roles.

