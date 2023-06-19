Adipurush box office collection Day 4: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 250 crore earnings in India

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, is likely to cross the Rs 250 crore-mark on Monday. Adipurush collected Rs 86.75 crore on Friday, Rs 65.25 crore on Saturday, around Rs 64.10 crore on Sunday, and is expected to mint around Rs 30 crore on Monday. With this, the film’s total box office collection in the first four days is expected to stand close to Rs 245 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Adipurush has also become the fifth Prabhas film to cross the $2 million-mark in the US. His other films to make that record are Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam. The film has also made it to the weekend top 10 films in North America, as per film critic and trade expert Ramesh Bala.

Despite big numbers at the box, the film continues to court controversy. The makers of the film announced over the weekend that they would change some dialogues in the film after they drew criticism from sections of the public.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has reacted saying merely changing dialogues is not good enough. She has sought apologies from the writer, director, censor board, and BJP CMs who supported the movie.

Chaturvedi tweeted: “Just changing dialogues and rereleasing in the hope of making money is not enough. The writer, the director, the spineless censor board that passed such objectionable dialogues and the opportunist BJP CMs and BJP supported unconstitutional CM for blessing the movie—they all need to apologise for ‘pedestrianising’ the words of our revered gods”.

Just changing dialogues and rereleasing in the hope of making money is not enough. The writer, the director, the spineless censor board that passed such objectionable dialogues and the opportunist BJP CMs and BJP supported unconstitutional CM for blessing the movie— they all need… https://t.co/G3HXly0wP1 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 18, 2023

Chaturvedi’s tweet came after Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir announced that the makers of the film will revise dialogues after moviegoers’ wrath. Muntashir said on Twitter that he wrote around 4,000 lines in the film but sentiments of a few people got hurt in only five lines. He added that the makers of the film along with him have decided to revise some of the dialogues which have irked the audiences.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Ramayana and focuses on the theme of good winning over evil. It features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in significant roles.

Also Read: Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer earns over Rs 200 crore globally

Also Read: Adipurush's makers to revise dialogues after filmgoers' wrath, announces Manoj Muntashir

Also Read: ‘Adipurush’ becomes fifth Prabhas film to enter $2 million club in US after Baahubali 2, Radhe Shyam