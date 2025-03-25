‘Bangalore is slowly dying due to...’: Resident’s viral post highlights city’s crumbling infrastructure, says villages have it better

A Reddit user’s heartfelt post about Bangalore’s deteriorating infrastructure has struck a chord with residents, reigniting concerns over the city’s declining quality of life. The user, who moved to Bangalore from Andhra Pradesh in 2019, initially fell in love with the city but now believes that "Bangalore is slowly dying due to the negligence of those in power."

Related Articles

The post, which has gained traction online, sheds light on the worsening conditions in Hormavu, a locality in the city. The user describes a grim reality of frequent power outages, an erratic water supply that comes just once a week for barely a few hours, and roads that are in a state of complete disrepair. "Even villages in India have better infrastructure than many parts of this city," they lamented.

The concerns raised reflect a growing frustration among Bangalore residents over the city’s failing infrastructure. Despite being India’s IT capital and a major economic hub, Bangalore continues to struggle with basic civic amenities. Reports of unplanned urban expansion, poor governance, and lack of accountability have only added to the discontent.

In response to the post, several users chimed in with similar grievances, with many agreeing that the city's infrastructure has been deteriorating rather than improving. Some pointed out that other areas, including Whitefield, Electronic City, and Bellandur, face similar issues, particularly with water shortages and crumbling roads. "I'm not a native but I feel like the newly built areas outside of the city like Hormavau, Whitefield, Electronic city should take inspiration from South and West Bengaluru areas and plan it like those areas, most of the people who have voice in this city live in those areas, it's a completely different world," a user stated in reply to the post.

"The power cuts especially are the worst here compared to other big cities. I don’t even have an inverter at my home back in Delhi and face a powercut maybe once a year. Here in Bangalore we have powercuts every other day," another user said.

Experts attribute these problems to rapid urbanization outpacing civic planning. Bangalore’s population has grown exponentially over the years, leading to increased pressure on essential services. The city’s reliance on tanker water supply, frequent traffic congestion, and flooding during monsoons have further exposed the gaps in urban governance.

With the Karnataka government under pressure to address these concerns, citizens are demanding urgent reforms in infrastructure management. Many believe that unless serious steps are taken, Bangalore risks losing its reputation as a leading global tech city.