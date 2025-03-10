Bangalore’s real estate boom: Reddit debate on overpriced homes and fading investors sparks fears of a price drop

Bangalore’s real estate prices have surged dramatically in recent years, driven by economic growth, the booming IT sector, and an influx of professionals from across the country. Prime localities like Indiranagar, Koramangala, and Whitefield have seen sharp price hikes due to high demand and limited land availability. However, concerns are mounting that this rapid appreciation might not be sustainable.

A recent Reddit post ignited a debate on whether Bangalore’s property market is heading for a major correction. The post outlined key reasons why prices could soon take a hit, citing an increase in housing supply, fading investor interest, and the city’s upcoming Metro expansion.

The Reddit user pointed out that post-COVID inventory shortages had driven prices up, but with construction now back in full swing, supply has surged — especially in outskirts like Sarjapur, Hoskote, Devanahalli, and Nelamangala. Unlike Mumbai, which is geographically constrained, Bangalore has room to expand in all directions, potentially leading to an oversupply.

Investor-driven demand is also showing signs of weakening. Many recent buyers were NRIs and high-net-worth individuals purchasing homes as investments rather than primary residences. Now, with economic uncertainties and slowing job markets, some are looking to exit, flooding the market with resale properties.

Another factor is the Metro expansion, expected to improve connectivity by 2028. Currently, areas like Whitefield and Outer Ring Road command high prices due to their proximity to IT hubs. But as Metro access extends to more distant locations, demand in these premium areas may cool, leading to price adjustments.

The post sparked a divided response. Some users agreed that a correction is inevitable, while others dismissed the idea.

“There is only one thing that can crash real estate in Bangalore — if major employers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google start setting up offices outside the city. Until that happens, keep buying,” one user commented.

Another expressed skepticism: “I’ve lived in Bangalore for 20 years and have never seen real estate prices go down. A correction sounds logical, but will it really happen?”

Others argued that as work-from-office policies return, demand for housing near IT hubs will rise again. “Wipro is already hinting at a full return to office. If this trend continues, demand will stay strong, and prices won’t drop significantly,” a user noted.

However, some believe a crash is inevitable. “Prices are overinflated. NRIs who paid in cash are slowing down, and Indian IT employees with massive home loans are in a risky position, especially in this AI-driven job market. At some point, sellers will outnumber buyers, and prices will fall,” another user speculated.

While infrastructure projects like the Metro and improved roads have made more areas attractive, they have also contributed to rising property values. Investors continue to pour money into the market, but middle-class buyers are increasingly priced out. If a correction does happen, it could create opportunities for homebuyers — but until then, Bangalore’s real estate remains a high-stakes game.