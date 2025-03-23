From ₹96 lakh to ₹2.5 crore: Viral post fuels Bangalore property boom vs bubble discussion

Highlighting the recurring skepticism around Bangalore’s soaring property prices, a Reddit user shared their own timeline of hesitation and hindsight: “2011 – Moved to Bangalore. Everyone said real estate was too inflated, better to wait for prices to stabilize… Identified a 3BHK in JP Nagar for ₹96L.”

They continued, “2016 – Massive influx of people, demand rising… Same property: ₹1.3Cr.”

Related Articles

By 2020, despite pandemic uncertainty, they noted, “The market barely dipped and rebounded fast.” And in 2024: “Same property: Easily over ₹2.5cr, zapkey shows multiple sales already.”

The user cautioned, “The cycle continues. Don’t listen to social media gurus/ Reddit charlatans… There is never a right time, your life here is temporary.”

The post drew sharp reactions. One commenter offered a practical take: “The simple thing is - Purchase a home to live. Don't do real-estate investments unless you have black money to hide… you will do the country a favour, by reducing the demand and bringing the prices down.”

Another broke down the financial logic: “People compare equity to real estate returns… You have to add the leverage and account for the gst and registration charges.”

A long-time real estate watcher added, “Been in Bangalore's real estate scene for 15+ years… Every year someone predicts a crash. Every year prices keep climbing. Every year people regret not buying earlier.”

They highlighted core market dynamics: “Bangalore's tech sector isn't slowing down. Land isn't getting any cheaper. Population keeps growing… The fundamentals haven’t changed in decades.”

They advised: “Just do your homework: Check builder reputation, verify documents, assess water availability, look at infrastructure plans, calculate your affordability.”

Summing up the sentiment, another user concluded, “Real estate doesn’t crash. It flattens for a few years and then takes off… Those who wait for a crash will probably get at best 10% discount but are more likely to miss the train and be priced out forever.”