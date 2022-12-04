Bangladesh wins against India in 1st ODI by 1 wicket

Bangladesh defeated India by one wicket in the first ODI on Sunday. This is Bangladesh’s first win against the Men in Blue in 7 years.

In the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh, India put on a subpar batting performance and was dismissed for 186. When Bangladesh was given the opportunity to bat, their bowlers maintained discipline throughout, picking up wickets at regular intervals to dismiss India in 41.2 overs.

Bangladesh responded by relying on skipper Litton Das' 41 to stay in the hunt before collapsing to 136/9 in the 40th over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on the other hand, produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to see the team home with four overs to spare.

India Playing XI included Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh Playing XI included Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

