Dhoni or Kohli, Mumbai or Delhi? Vedanta's Anil Agarwal reveals his favourites

Business leaders are often associated with boardroom decisions, financial results and corporate strategy. But a recent social media post by Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal offered followers a lighter glimpse into his personality through a rapid-fire challenge built around simple either-or choices.

Sharing the exercise online, Agarwal explained that he was presented with a series of options and had to choose one each time. The catch, he noted, was that "it depends" was not an acceptable answer.

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"Some were easy, some made me pause," he wrote while posting his responses.

Among the choices, Agarwal picked Dhurandhar over Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Asked to choose between mountains and beaches, he said he would go with beaches, adding that he "used to like mountains a lot" but now prefers beaches.

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The industrialist also revealed a preference for comfort over formality, choosing sneakers over formal shoes and chill clothes over suits and ties. When asked whether he would rather be in a boardroom or on a factory floor, Agarwal picked the factory floor.

His responses also offered insights into his approach to leadership and decision-making. Given a choice between taking big risks and playing it safe, he opted for taking big risks. He also chose making the right decision over making an early decision.

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The questionnaire extended beyond work and leadership. In music, Agarwal selected Arijit Singh over Kishore Kumar, while in cricket, he chose former captain MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli. Between Delhi and Mumbai, he picked Mumbai.

After sharing his answers, Agarwal turned the question back to his followers, writing: "They gave me choices and said 'it depends' was not allowed. Some were easy, some made me pause. Here's what I picked. Now I am curious, what would you choose?"

The post is going viral and attracted a wave of reactions from users, many of whom appreciated the informal and personal side of the business leader.

One user wrote, "That sounds like a fun challenge! It's funny how 'it depends' is usually the most accurate answer, but being forced to choose forces you to really reflect on your preferences."

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Another commented, "I like when leaders carry cheerful vibes as that gives confidence to people around them."

"It’s refreshing to see these candid conversations. Authenticity at the top sets the tone for effective execution below," a third user noted.