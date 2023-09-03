'Barish ke time chai pakode...': Virendra Sehwag's hilarious take on Asia Cup as rain spoils India-Pakistan match 

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, known for his bold strokes on the pitch and wicked humour off it, on Sunday shared a funny post on the Asia Cup 2023 after the first India and Pakistan match was called off due to continuous rain in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup is being held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But weather conditions in Sri Lanka are not favourable as the two cities - Colombo and Kandy where games are scheduled, are predicted to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag posted, "Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar. Asia cup bhi rakh diya. (During the rainy season, you have fritters, and now they are having Asia Cup as well)."

Earlier today, India Today's Sports Tak reported that matches scheduled to be held in Colombo may be shifted to either Kandy or Dambulla as the capital city of Sri Lanka is expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next few days.

On Saturday, the first India-Pakistan was suspended due to continuous rain over Kandy. India won the toss and batted first but could not do well in the initial overs. At one point, India were 66 for 4 in the 15th over. But Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya produced a wonderful rescue act in the face of Shaheen Shah Afridi's fiery spell.

Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) milked 138 runs for the fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to lift their side from 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

The no result meant that Pakistan ended their Group A proceedings with 3 points, and it also assured them of a place in the Super Four of the tournament.

India will take on Nepal on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

