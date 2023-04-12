Bathinda Military Station firing: Insas rifle went missing two days before; lookout on for the involved

Two days before the early-morning firing incident in the Bathinda Military Station, an Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Punjab Police sources, hence, now believe that some army personnel were behind this firing incident that led to the death of four people.

Security agencies have also ruled out a terror attack, and expected the incident to be a case of “fratricide”, which in military parlance indicates army personnel firing on their own.

The attack that took place at 4:35 am on Wednesday is suspected to have been carried out by two people. The shooter was in civilian dress.

As per initial reports, search operations for the ones involved in the firing case are on inside the military station that also has thick plantation in some areas.

The Army chief will brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

The attack took place at the officers’ mess, and resulted in the death of four jawans from the Indian Army's 80 Medium Regiment, an artillery unit. Identities of all the victims are being ascertained. The families of the jawans are being informed about the loss of lives, said the Indian Army.

Following the attack, Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Police too were not allowed to enter the Bathinda Cantonment.

“It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained,” the HQ SW Command said in a statement.

(With India Today inputs)

