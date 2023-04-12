Firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station, four personnel killed; probe on

A firing incident has been reported inside the Bathinda Military Station, killing four people. The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday – at 4:35 am. .

Search operations are in progress Station Quick Reaction teams were activated, and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Further details are being ascertained. Officers have been put on stand-by with the unit QRT. Heavy security measures have been deployed at the military station in Bathinda.

The possibility of a terror attack has been ruled out, as per SSP Bathinda. According to Punjab Police and intelligence sources, this appears to be a case of “fratricide”. As per sources, two individuals with weapons are on the loose. Sources told ANI that about two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing.

The incident took place in the artillery unit of the Bathinda Military Station. Families also live in the area, according to India Today sources. All family members have been asked to remain at home.

Police have also not been allowed inside the Bathinda Cantonment. All the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed.

