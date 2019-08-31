Batla House Box Office Collection Day 16: John's film earns Rs 93 cr; witnesses a steep drop in third Friday collections

Batla House Box Office Collection Day 16: John Abraham's latest film Batla House, that has already become one of his most successful movies in the last six years, is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark.

Released alongside Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal on August 15, Batla House has experienced a good second week and has been declared a hit film now.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House was made on a budget of Rs 47 crore. The John Abraham film saw a rise in its collections due to Janmashtami in the second week and garnered around Rs 25.92 crore.

#BatlaHouse [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: 86.04 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

After being in theatres for two weeks, Panorama Studios' presentation Batla House is said to have earned Rs 1.5 crore net on Day 14 and between Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore on Day 15, as per early estimates.

However, by third Friday, the Nikkhil Advani directorial saw a near 50% drop in its earnings and reportedly minted a mere Rs 0.96 crore, taking Batla House's total collection after 16 days of the film's release to Rs 92-Rs 93 crore net.

#MissionMangal now eying 215-220 cr lifetime finish. #BatlaHouse might close at 100 cr nett. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2019

There is likely to be a drop in the audience footfalls from the current week. With the massive release of Saaho, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer that has already snatched a large chunk of screens, there would be a tough competition for Batla House at the box office on its third Friday.

Although Batla House is running phenomenally well across major centres, the film has also received good reviews and a good response from the audience too. Thus, the film is likely to retain its pace from Saturday onwards.

In Batla House, John Abraham plays the role of Sanjay Kumar, a role that was inspired by real-life hero DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a recipient of Gallantry Award.

Through #BatlaHouse, we have tried to show a glimpse of the struggles that a cop faces. Thank you for giving our movie such a warm welcome and appreciating it so much. BookMyShow: https://t.co/WOTJMFNwYp Paytm: https://t.co/eGuyUi48NI @mrunal0801 @ravikishann @nikkhiladvani pic.twitter.com/IcTv8K8WAh - John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 23, 2019

This is the second-time director Nikhil Advani and John Abraham have come together for a project. Advani has also announced his third project '1911', a film inspired by 1911 football match, with John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release by the next year-end.

