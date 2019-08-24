Batla House box office collection Day 9: John Abraham's film expected to maintain a steady trend on weekend

Batla House box office collection Day 9: John Abraham starrer Batla House saw an upswing in its collections on Friday and is expected to see a boost in its earnings over the weekend. Aided by Janmashtami festivities, the film is likely to maintain a steady trend through Saturday and Sunday. The movie earned Rs 4.15 crore on Friday taking its total earnings to Rs 69.99 crore.

"#BatlaHouse saw an upswing on [second] Fri... Aided by #Janmashtami festivities... Should maintain a steady trend on [second] Sat and Sun... Trending better than #SatyamevaJayate... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr. Total: ? 69.99 cr. India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#BatlaHouse saw an upswing on [second] Fri... Aided by #Janmashtami festivities... Should maintain a steady trend on [second] Sat and Sun... Trending better than #SatyamevaJayate... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr. Total: 69.99 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2019

Also Read: Batla House box office collection Day 8: John Abraham's film fights it out to stay relevant at ticket window

Based on the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter case, the Nikhil Advani directorial has received positive reviews from critics. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of Sanjay Kumar, inspired by real-life hero DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a recipient of Gallantry Award. Batla House is John Abraham's second release of 2019, followed by April release-Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), which did not perform well at the box office.

The movie is based on the Batla House encounter, officially known as Operation Batla House, which took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in the Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. During the shootout, two terrorists were killed while two others were arrested. Apart from John Abraham, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The gangster-terrorist thriller is a "John Abraham star vehicle," said India Today's Sandeep Unnithan in his review, adding that "the only reason the actor towers over the movie, Thanos-like, is because the film lacks a memorable supporting cast."

Also Read: Batla House box office collection Day 7: John Abraham movie earns Rs 62 crore

Also Read: Batla House Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Also Read: Batla House Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's movie may earn up to Rs 15 crore