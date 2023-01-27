BBC documentary screening: Section 144 CrPc imposed at DU’s Arts Faculty

The Delhi police have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the Arts Faculty of the Delhi University after the students, and members of Congress-backed National Student Union of India (NSUI) demanded the screening of the controversial BBC documentary, The Modi Question, on the campus.

Around 24 Delhi University students and NSUI members were detained by the police on Friday after they were stopped from screening the controversial documentary on the Gujarat riots in 2002, news agency ANI reported. The administration reportedly did not allow screening of the documentary inside the campus and reportedly cut the power inside the campus. There was heavy police deployment at the north campus after students' outfits gave a call to screen the documentary. The police have also banned large gatherings on the north campus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Around 4 pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquility in the area, they were asked to disperse from there. "When they did not, they were peacefully detained. A total of 24 people were detained."

Students raised ‘azaadi’ slogans while watching the BBC documentary amid power cuts.

On Friday, NSUI and other student outfits declared that they would screen the controversial BBC documentary outside the Arts faculty on the North Campus of Delhi University.



When asked, another official said Section 144 was imposed on the campus in December. "Section 144 was imposed in December till February 28 to prevent any law and order problems at the university," he added.

The DU administration, however, stated on Friday that the BBC documentary will not be permitted. The university's proctor, Rajni Abbi, said that permission to screen the film from the administration had not been sought.

No permission was sought from the university authorities, the proctor said on Friday afternoon. "We have received information that NSUI is planning to screen this documentary at the Arts faculty... No permission has been sought for it. We will not allow such behaviour," she said, adding that the film had been banned by the government.

Campuses across the country are witnessing protests over the screening of the BBC documentary. It all started with Jawaharlal Nehru University, where students created ruckus on Tuesday after electricity was allegedly cut to stop the screening. Similarly, at Jamia Milia Islamia University, 13 students were detained for organising the screening of the documentary. The detained students were released after the Republic Day parade.

Elsewhere, the Student Federation of India (SFI) screened the documentary at Jadavpur University on Thursday. Student groups at Kolkata’s Presidency and Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences have also lined up multiple screenings of the BBC documentary, as per news reports.

Besides student outfits, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday organised a screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Centre last week banned the screening of the documentary terming it as false and motivated "propaganda". The Centre even asked Twitter and YouTube social media platforms to block the BBC documentary's links so that it is not shared further.

(With PTI inputs)