BCCI ropes in Adidas as India's new kit sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday took to Twitter to announce that Adidas has become the new kit sponsor of India's cricket team. It is set to replace Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, maker of Killer Jeans, Integriti, and Lawmanpg3 which was roped in as interim sponsor after the earlier sponsor Mobile Premier League Sports (MPL Sports) didn’t go ahead with the deal.



"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," Shah tweeted.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd contract will expire on May 31. Post that, the deal with Adidas will take effect and reportedly the sports brand will sign a deal for five years. India is scheduled to host the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 from October to November, which means fans will get to see the new Adidas kit soon. A kit sponsor offers money required for jerseys, pads, and helmets, among other things.



According to a report, MPL Sports paid the cricket board Rs 6.5 lakh per match and Rs 9 crore in royalties during their tenure as the official kit sponsor.



Meanwhile, BCCI is also seeking a new primary sponsor after it was reported that the current sponsor, Byju's wants to end its contract before the deadline in November 2023.



The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is said to start from October 5 and end on November 19. A total of twelve venues have been selected for the marquee event, with the final scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. A total of 48 matches will be played in 46 days. Besides Ahmedabad, games will be played in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

