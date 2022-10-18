BCCI to launch Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the launch of Women’s Indian Premier League. The decision was taken at the 91st Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.

BCCI also approved the Senior Women’s Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 during the event. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly were present at the event.

Untl now the Indian cricket board had been organising the Women's t20 Challenge, which featured a maximum of three teams. The first Women's T20 Challenge was held in 2018, in which two teams - Trailblazers and Supernovas - had played a one-off match. About 10 overseas players, including the likes of Alyssa Healy, Danni Wyatt, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, had also played in the match.

Couple of years later, the Women's T20 Challenge was called off in 2021 as it clashed with India's tour of Australia. The tournament was renewed in 2022 and three teams played the tournament. The finale was held in Pune on the sidelines of men's IPL.

Meanwhile, Roger Binny has replaced Sourav Ganguly as BCCI's new president. Reacting to Roger Binny's appointment, Ganguly said that he wishes Roger all the best. "The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck."



