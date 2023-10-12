Bengaluru airport will create 12,000 jobs in two years, says BIAL CEO

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Hari Marar on Wednesday stated that the Kempegowda International Airport will create about 12,000 jobs over the next two years.

He was speaking at the SOUL Business Conclave in Bengaluru and added that the city's business, industry and transport sector are growing beyond all estimates.

Before Terminal 2 was built, Kempegowda International Airport had 25,000 employees. Now, the workforce has grown to about 38,000. Marar expects this number to go up to 50,000 in the next two years.

"By the end of 2024, the number of passengers at the airport is expected to reach four crores. Looking at the current pace of growth, Bengaluru may need another airport by 2032," he said, as per a report in The Economic Times.

During FY 2022-2023, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru reported a strong growth in passenger numbers. When compared to the previous financial year, Bengaluru Airport reported a growth in passenger numbers with a total of 31.91 million passengers travelling through the airport.

Of this, 28.12 million were domestic passengers and 3.78 million were international passengers during this period.

BLR Airport is now connected to a total of 100 destinations, 75 destinations across India, and 25 International, contributing to a steady recovery, an official statement read.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) recently marked a significant milestone with the establishment of South Asia’s first-of-its-kind Aircraft Recovery Training School (ARTS), in the premises of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. This institution is entirely dedicated to providing hands-on training for aircraft recovery, equipped with state-of-the-art Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE).

Through a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, BIAL will offer Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training under the Trainair Plus programme recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

