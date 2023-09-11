Bengaluru bandh: Anil Kumble takes BMTC bus from airport to home; netizens laud move

In a move that captured public attention, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble chose an unconventional mode of transport - a BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus - to reach his home in Bengaluru from the airport amid the city's bandh. The 52-year-old former leg-spinner shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter of him taking a bus from the airport.

Bengaluru came to a standstill as the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association has called for a 'Bengaluru bandh' (strike) on September 11, against the Karnataka government’s Shakti programme which allows women to travel for free on non-premium government buses.

The bus that Kumble took was a Vayu Vajra bus, which is an air-conditioned Volvo bus operated by the BMTC. The Vayu Vajra buses are used to provide high-quality public transportation to the people of Bengaluru.

“BMTC trip back home today from the airport,” Kumble wrote along with his picture on X.

The post saw huge likes and comments, appreciating Kumble’s gesture and thanked him for supporting public transport.

"Excellent. Elites of society using public transport is good for society. And Kumble is gold standard anyway," one user wrote. "We need icons to advertise public transport like this. That way, we will have less traffic," another user wrote.

"Best way to travel to the airport is by BMTC! 👍," a user commented. "Anil Sir's bowling speed was faster then speed of BMTC bus !" another one wrote. A third user wrote, "Didn't get mobbed?"

Kumble using the public transport from the airport comes on the same day as the federation that organised a protest march from Sangolli Rayanna circle to Freedom Park in Bengaluru as a part of the bandh. The protest is expected to impact private cabs, taxis, buses and cars, further affecting the city’s transportation system, news agency PTI reported.

Around 7-10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriers, contract carriages and corporate buses will go off the roads, according to Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations president S Nataraj Sharma.

The Shakti programme allows women to travel free of cost on non-premium government buses. Private transport operators in the state are saying that the scheme eats into their profit. They are also seeking reimbursement from the Siddaramaiah-led government for their losses. The transporters have said that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

