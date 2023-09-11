WATCH: ‘Jailer’ producer Kalanithi Maran gifts gold coins to 300 people who worked on Rajinikanth’s film 

'Jailer' news: Sun Pictures owner Kalanithi Maran gifted gold coins to around 300 people who worked for Rajinikanth’s superhit film Jailer. The viral video of the event featuring Kalanithi Maran was shared by Sun Pictures on its official handle. The video shows Maran handing out gold coins to 300 technicians and workers associated with the Rajinikanth-led action-thriller.

Mr.Kalanithi Maran felicitated more than 300 people who worked for #Jailer with gold coins today. #JailerSuccessCelebrations pic.twitter.com/qEdV8oo6dB — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 10, 2023

Soon after this, Jailer cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan thanked Maran and Sun Pictures for their gesture. “Such a great gesture of sharing the success with all the workers and technicians of jailer. Thanks to the entire team and Sun Pictures,” Kannan wrote in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Such a great gesture of sharing the success with all the workers and technicians of jailer. Thanks to the entire team and @sunpictures #jailer 🙏🏾 https://t.co/V08FlZHovv — Vijay Kartik Kannan (@KVijayKartik) September 10, 2023

Film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also said that Rajinikanth’s Jailer team has taken an initiative to reward the real people who worked for the film.

“In an era, where Gold coins are given to certain people outside movie team and are no way related to movie just to promote the normal star & film. Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Jailer team has taken an initiative to reward the real people who worked for the film. This is the difference between actual success and on ground reality compared to online false hype,” Vijayabalan said.

Netizens also heaped praises on the Sun Pictures team for the heartwarming gesture towards the team behind Jailer. “Maran sir you are great.. saying thanks is easy by gifting to such a big number and also to social well fare.. God bless you with many many success.. so that people under you get benefit,” a user wrote.

Maran sir you are great.. saying thanks is easy by gifting to such a big number and also to social well fare.. God bless you with many many success.. so that people under you get benefit... — chandra singh (@chandra28502114) September 10, 2023 Awesome!! Well deserved!! Proud and inspired!! Cake looks so yummy!! Hearty congrats to all the gold coin awardees!! Best wishes to the entire team of #Jailer honoured to have been a part of the team and shot for two days as a Junior artist!Surreal experience to see thalaivar 🤘 — Ragavendra Jagdish (@RagavendraJ) September 10, 2023 Gold coin given to the whole Jailer team and crew. . Thank you Kalanithi Maran sir...



Remember this is not gold coin for influencers or trackers. — Daemon (@k3_butcher) September 10, 2023 Thank you #kalanithimaran sir for the generous occasion that you have kept for All the Workers and Technicians😍😍😍 Never I have seen such a humble producer @sunpictures #JailerSuccessCelebrations https://t.co/SpbkLvyoxQ — drk.kiran (@KiranDrk) September 10, 2023

Earlier, Kalanithi Maran had gifted a Porsche worth around Rs 1.5 crore to composer Anirudh Ravichander for his contribution towards Jailer’s success. Ravichander has composed songs such as Kaavaalaa, Hukum and Rathamaarey for Jailer. Maran also gifted a BMW X7 to Rajinikanth worth around Rs 1.70 crore.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has struck gold both at the domestic and worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The film made more than Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office and is now the second-highest grossing Tamil film of all time, behind Thalaivar’s own 2.0. Jailer has collected Rs 342.47 crore in its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Out of the total domestic box office collection, Jailer’s Tamil version made Rs 263.35 crore whereas its Telugu version made Rs 67.63 crore. Jailer’s Kannada and Hindi versions made a total of Rs 4.38 crore and Rs 7.11 crore respectively. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on September 7 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

