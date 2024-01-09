Bengaluru CEO allegedly murders her 4-year-old son in Goa, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old start-up founder from Bengaluru allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa. After this, she travelled to Karnataka with her son's body before she was caught.

Suchana Seth, the CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, was arrested in Chitradurga, Karnataka on Monday while moving her son's body in a bag. The Goa Police said that the accused woman murdered her 4-year-old son as she did not want her ex-husband to meet the child.

In 2010, the couple tied the knot and welcomed their son in 2019. The couple, however, got divorced after a dispute in 2020. The court granted the father visitation rights to see his son every Sunday.

Since she did not want the meeting to take place, she reached Goa with her son on Saturday, and killed him in the apartment in North Goa ahead of the scheduled meet.

The staff of the place grew suspicious as they realised that her son was missing. On seeing this, the staff informed the local police, and a taxi driver confirmed that the woman was travelling alone.

This led to the arrest of the accused woman and the discovery of the young boy's body.

According to the company website, Mindful AI Lab is a team "with deep expertise in AI ethics and hands on prototyping, deployment and scaling of machine learning systems."

Suchana's LinkedIn profile says that she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. She also holds patents in natural language processing.

Also Read: Who is Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru CEO arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son?

Also Read: India should give up any residual dream of British empire: Top Chinese scholar on Maldives

Also Watch: Why the Risk of High Blood Pressure and Stroke during Winters is Comparatively Higher: All You Need To Know

Also Watch: Motorola's Moto G34 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 695 SoC; Price, specs, feature, discount offers; Comparison with Redmi Note 13 5G, Realme Narzo N55

Also Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's night view pics go viral. Check out Top 7 places to visit around Ram Janmabhoomi