Bengaluru doctor performs life-saving CPR on passenger after cardiac arrest at airport

A routine evening at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) took a dramatic turn on Sunday when a life-threatening emergency unfolded, prompting a swift rescue effort.

Dr. Garima Aggarwal, a nephrologist from Manipal Hospitals, Varthur, came to the aid of a fellow passenger who had suffered a cardiac arrest, administering timely CPR and saving his life, according to the Times of India.

Dr. Aggarwal, who was traveling to attend a family event, noticed a commotion near a neighboring boarding gate. What initially seemed like a minor incident quickly escalated when she realized a middle-aged man had collapsed and bystanders were frantically calling for help.

Dr. Garima Aggarwal immediately sprang into action, leaving her belongings behind to rush to the scene. "The man had no pulse and was completely unresponsive," she later shared with TOI. Relying on her medical expertise, she began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and called for additional medical assistance.

Rescue Efforts

The situation worsened when Dr. Aggarwal discovered the man's airway was blocked by vomit. Acting quickly, she turned him to clear the obstruction before resuming chest compressions. Her efforts continued until the airport’s medical team arrived with an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The combined efforts of Dr. Aggarwal and the medical team included multiple defibrillator shocks and emergency medications. After nearly 15 minutes of intense resuscitation, the man’s pulse was restored, though he remained unconscious. He was immediately transported to a private hospital, where his condition later stabilized.

Dr. Aggarwal’s swift and decisive actions earned praise from passengers and onlookers alike. Despite the demanding situation, she managed to catch her flight, receiving heartfelt thanks from many onboard.

Reflecting on the incident, Dr. Aggarwal told TOI, "In moments like these, our training takes over. It's fulfilling to know that my skills could make a difference."