Bengaluru family forced to move out of flat after rent hiked by Rs 18,000; here's what happened

Finding a place in some of the top cities in India -- like Bengaluru and Mumbai -- is increasingly becoming a daunting task, courtesy soaring rents being charged by landlords.

Now, a Bengaluru couple has been forced to move out of their flat in Bellandur after their landlord decided to increase the rent by Rs 18,000, according to a report.

Anwesa Chakraborty, 36, and her family had moved into the 3-BHK flat in Bellandur amid the lockdown in August 2020 when she was pregnant, reported Moneycontrol. At that time, the rent was Rs 25,000 and both parties agreed to increase the rent by Rs 1,000 every year.

However, last year, when the pace of the spread of Covid-19 slowed down, and companies began asking their employees to work from the office, Chakraborty's landlord demanded the rent be hiked to Rs 35,000. This was when the family already renewed the agreement for the year and began to pay 5 percent extra rent at Rs 27,000, Chakraborty, who works with an audio OTT platform, told Moneycontrol.

"He (landlord) then said the rent of the area had increased and flats like the one we were living in were being rented out for Rs 45,000," Chakraborty added.

The family was asked to either agree to pay more rent or leave the flat. The mother of a toddler shared the flat with her husband, mother, and an ailing 75-year-old father-in-law.

Following the whole ordeal, the family shifted to a much smaller 2-BHK in nearby Carmelram, with a rent of Rs 18,000. They also found out that their previous landlord had already found new tenants who had agreed to pay Rs 45,000 rent. Chakraborty said that the landlord had offered his flat on sharing basis, so he found replacements very quickly.

