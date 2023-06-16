Bengaluru: Food delivery agent beaten up over 8-year-old girl’s fabricated story

In an unfortunate incident, a food delivery agent was thrashed by residents and guards of an apartment in Bengaluru after an 8-year-old girl accused him of taking her to the terrace. It was later found out through surveillance camera footage that the girl had made false allegations against the delivery agent.

The incident took place on June 13, 2023, in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The food delivery agent had delivered food to the apartment. He was waiting for the payment when the girl came out and told her parents that he had taken her to the terrace.

The parents, who were angry, called the security guards and thrashed the delivery agent. They also told police that they had gone to drop off another child and when they came back, they couldn’t find the 8-year-old daughter. After half an hour, they found the daughter on the terrace and she said that the delivery agent took her over there.

The police have registered a case against the couple and the security guards. Later, the child admitted that she lied to her parents because she was afraid of being chastised.

Also Watch: Father’s Day 2023: Top tech gadgets to gift your dad

The delivery agent, who is from Assam, was asked whether he wanted to submit a counter-complaint. He responded by saying he understood the parents' situation.

He also informed police that he was leaving Bengaluru soon and did not intend to seek charges. According to a Times of India report, the girl’s parents apologised to the delivery agent for their behaviour. The delivery agent was also confused to know why the girl implicated false accusation against him. “I don’t know why she made the false claim. I really thank the Electronic City police for scanning the CCTV footage, which saved me. My biggest worry is what would have happened if there was no CCTV footage of the girl going to the terrace by herself,” he added.

The incident has sparked outrage among many people, who have condemned the violence and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Some people have also expressed concern about the growing trend of violence against food delivery agents.

Also Read: Adipurush early box office numbers: Trade gurus predict opening day collection to touch Rs 50 cr