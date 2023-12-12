Bengaluru man gets defective Nexon Facelift car from showroom, Tata Motors issues apology

A Bengaluru resident found himself in a frustrating situation when he received a defective Tata Nexon car worth Rs 18.5 lakhs from a Tata Motors showroom. The incident has garnered attention, prompting a response from Tata Motors as they strive to address the customer's concerns.

The customer, Sharath Kumar, had purchased the Nexon Facelift Automatic Petrol Fearless Plus with high expectations, only to discover various issues upon taking delivery. The problems ranged from mechanical issues to cosmetic defects, including water-filled headlights, scratches on the front bumper, quarter panel frame, and tailgate frame, along with shoddy welding and improperly fitted door rubber beading.

Upon encountering these challenges, Kumar immediately contacted the dealer ‘Prerana Motors’ as he discovered several issues with his new car during inspection at the dealership. Kumar described Prerana Motors as the "Worst dealer of TATA Motors," even after getting the vehicle registered in his name.

Our Government promotes Make in INDIA so much, but such poor quality & worst service really hurts me & really scares me to recommend TATA NEXON to anyone.



My 18.5 Lakhs & my car is with Prerana Motors😢😢😢#PrernaMotors #PreranaMotors #TataMotors #Mahindra @nitin_gadkari — Sharath Kumar T (@Shras007) November 28, 2023

Expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of his concerns, Kumar mentioned that he was utterly disappointed with the way both Prerana Motors and Tata Motors handled the situation. Despite his grievances, he asserted that neither the company nor the dealership showed enough interest in giving a replacement or a refund.

Instead, they proposed a resolution by saying that he should accept the repaired vehicle along with an extended two-year warranty. Unwilling to settle for this option, Kumar took to Instagram to voice his concerns and share his grievances.

Kumar's video garnered significant attention, accumulating over 6.5 million likes on Instagram. In response to the viral video, Tata Nexon's official handle issued an apology and sought Kumar's contact details to provide further assistance. “Hi Sharath, our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Please share your primary & alternate contact number via DM, so we can have the relevant team assist you soon,” Tata Motors wrote on X.

Hi Sharath, our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Please share your primary & alternate contact number via DM, so we can have the relevant team assist you soon. https://t.co/gODvaEVWxr — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 28, 2023

Kumar, however, seemed unhappy about the whole incident and told them that he will take the matter to court.

Tata Nexon Facelift Automatic Petrol Fearless Plus features

The Tata Nexon Facelift Automatic Petrol Fearless Plus variant comes equipped with a host of features that enhance both convenience and style. Here are some key features of the Tata Nexon Facelift Automatic Petrol Fearless Plus: Automatic transmission, petrol engine, exterior styling, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-drive modes, reverse Parking Camera, and several others.

Also Read: 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'Adipurush', 'Leo' among top most Googled movies in India in 2023; check details here