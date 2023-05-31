Bengaluru rains: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in 11 Karnataka districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and ten other districts of Karnataka for two consecutive days till May 31 due to heavy rain for the past few days.

On Tuesday, the IMD said that a yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and 10 other districts – including Kodagu, Mysuru, Udupi, Gulbarga, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Hassan, Chamrajnagar, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada – in Karnataka.

The Met department in Bangalore said that there is a high possibility of waterlogging, submerged roads, inundated subways, traffic jams and fallen trees in some areas and asked commuters to maintain vigil.

It added that a temporary disruption of electricity in some areas of Bangalore. Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall till June 3, the IMD stated.

“Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and some parts of the East Central Bay of Bengal today. Hence, there is heavy rainfall t isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today, over Tamil Nadu, coastal and south interior Karnataka and over Kerala from May 30 to June 3,” an IMD official said.

It added that monsoon rains arrived over the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 19, but then didn't make any progress until May 30.

Newly elected Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he had ensured that "all officers including commissioners and joint commissioners are on high alert". “BBMP should respond to people in a friendly manner. Arrangements should be made to ensure free flow of rainwater during monsoon,” he said.